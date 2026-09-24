Washington The United States and China have agreed to extend their existing trade truce by two months, giving both sides additional time to negotiate a potentially broader economic agreement, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. The extension will move the expiry date of the arrangement from November 10 to January 10, 2027. Bessent announced the development after meeting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Washington ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with US President Donald Trump. The officials discussed whether the two countries could move beyond a series of limited agreements and work towards a larger economic package. Bessent said the additional time would allow both sides to continue discussions on trade and other economic issues. The existing truce, known as the Busan Agreement, was reached after Trump and Xi agreed in South Korea last year to ease tensions following a period of tit-for-tat tariff increases. The arrangement reduced some trade restrictions and helped prevent a further escalation in tariffs between the world's two largest economies. The original agreement was scheduled to expire on November 10. Bessent said Washington and Beijing were still considering the scope of a possible larger deal. He also indicated that the United States wanted China to more fully meet commitments made under the existing arrangement during the coming months. However, Chinese officials had not immediately issued an independent confirmation of the extension. The extension comes as Xi visits Washington for talks with Trump. Trade, tariffs, technology, artificial intelligence, supply chains and other economic issues are expected to feature in the discussions. The two governments have also been working on mechanisms for communication over AI-related safety concerns. The latest extension is intended to keep the trade relationship stable while negotiations continue and the two sides explore whether a wider economic agreement can be reached by January.