Washington A US federal judge has ordered the Donald Trump administration to restore White House access for journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico, ruling that the restrictions on the three news organisations were likely unconstitutional. US District Judge Timothy Kelly issued the order after the media organisations challenged the administration’s decision to revoke their access and press credentials. Kelly, who was appointed to the federal bench by Trump, issued the ruling in a lawsuit filed by the three organisations. The case followed the administration’s decision to bar their journalists from the White House grounds and revoke their hard press badges. The outlets argued that the move violated their First Amendment rights. During a hearing on Wednesday, Kelly questioned whether the administration had followed proper due process before withdrawing the journalists’ access. He expressed scepticism about the government’s handling of the decision and said due process “wasn’t followed here”, according to reports cited by Reuters. Representing CNN, MS NOW and Politico, attorney Theodore Boutrous asked the court to immediately restore their credentials. He argued that the administration’s decision amounted to viewpoint discrimination and said the restrictions had been imposed without adequate warning. The media organisations maintained that the action was connected to their reporting and criticism of the president. The Justice Department defended the administration’s position, arguing that access to the White House is a privilege rather than an unrestricted right. DOJ attorney Michael Velchik said the president has authority to control access to restricted areas, including the Oval Office. In court filings, the department cited the White House’s role as both the president’s workplace and residence and referred to national security and standards for journalists with access to the complex. The administration also accused the outlets of failing to meet expected standards, including by publishing sensitive or classified information. The media organisations disputed that justification, arguing that the administration’s current national security rationale differed from Trump’s initial criticism of their reporting. Kelly’s order represents a temporary legal setback for the administration as the broader dispute over White House press access continues.