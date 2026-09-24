Kathmandu Nepal has begun the deportation of 88 Chinese nationals accused of violating visa conditions by working at a meat-processing project despite holding business visas issued for other purposes. The Department of Immigration said their visas have been cancelled and they will be barred from entering Nepal for three years. The 88 nationals were found working at Ziyan Foods Pvt. Ltd., which is developing the Nepal Heat-Processed Buffalo Meat Export to China Project in Sindhuli district’s Marini Rural Municipality. The project has financial backing from Chengdu Tian Food Limited. Immigration officials said the individuals had obtained business visas in the names of other companies, including for proposed restaurants or software businesses, but were found engaged in activities at the meat-processing facility. Department of Immigration spokesperson Tikaram Dhakal said the nationals were involved in employment, labour and other activities that did not match the purposes for which their business visas had been approved. The violations were discovered during a monitoring exercise conducted with relevant authorities. Officials found 501 Chinese nationals staying at the China-invested project during the inspection. Of these, 329 had entered Nepal on tourist visas and are now being investigated for possible violations. Authorities are examining their travel histories, duration of stay and activities to determine whether they were employed at the project while holding tourist visas. The issue came to official attention after the District Administration Office in Sindhuli informed authorities about the unusually large number of Chinese nationals staying at the meat-processing industry. Officials also received complaints alleging activities that affected the local environment and culture. Authorities have cautioned the company and are considering whether to issue a warning or directive. Nepal’s immigration rules require foreign nationals holding business visas to remain in the country for the purpose for which their visas were granted. Such visas cannot be used for employment or unrelated labour. The Immigration Department has also asked companies and employers not to employ foreign nationals without the appropriate visa and required approvals. According to immigration department data, Nepal deported 695 Chinese nationals between 2021 and 2025, the highest number among foreign nationals during the period. Overall, 2,267 foreign nationals were deported during those five years, with Chinese citizens accounting for 30.65 per cent.