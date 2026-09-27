CH NEWS, MANGALURU

A 16-year-old student who was critically injured after a retaining wall collapsed during an event at a convention hall in Emmekere, Pandeshwar died. The deceased, Moideen Shamaz, a commerce student of St Aloysius PU College and a resident of Haleyangadi, succumbed to his injuries at Highland Hospital despite treatment. He had suffered severe injuries to his head, shoulders and both legs in the incident. The incident occurred at Rama Laxmi Narayan Hall, where a large number of students had gathered for the oath-taking ceremony of the All College Student Association. While students were moving in a rally to enter the hall, several others were standing on the first-floor passage. Shamaz was reportedly standing below the building and watching the procession when the retaining wall of the passage suddenly collapsed and fell on him. Fellow students immediately rushed him to hospital in a car, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Earlier on Saturday evening, the City Police Commissioner had said the student had been declared brain-dead after sustaining critical injuries. However, he later succumbed to his injuries. Four other students were also injured in the incident. They have been identified as Mohammed Shanan Ahmed, 18, Haneef, 23, Dawood Farsin Ahmed, 18, and Mohammed Shakeel Hussain, 18. Following a complaint lodged by Shamaz’s father, Mohammad Eliyas, the South police have booked building owner Parikshith Rai and event organiser Advocate Dinakar Shetty. The case has been registered under Sections 125(a), 125(b), 290 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Police are conducting further investigation into the circumstances leading to the collapse and the safety arrangements at the venue.