Ramanagara

Minister H.C. Balakrishna has said that the implementation of Karnataka’s guarantee schemes has added to the government’s financial challenges, while stressing the need to balance welfare commitments with other spending requirements. Speaking while receiving grievances from people with disabilities near the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner’s office, Balakrishna said the state government had implemented the guarantee schemes and was now required to manage their financial implications along with other demands. He referred to the difficulties faced by the state amid drought conditions, particularly the demands from farmers for compensation. According to Balakrishna, the government is facing pressure from multiple sections, including farmers seeking financial assistance and beneficiaries expecting the continuation of guarantee schemes. “If the guarantee schemes are stopped, there will be an outcry over that as well,” he said, describing the situation as a challenge for the government. Balakrishna emphasized that the government must function within its available financial resources and maintain a balance between different priorities. He said expenditure would have to be managed according to the state budget while meeting its commitments to the people. His comments have drawn attention because they come amid an ongoing discussion within the Karnataka government about the financial implications of the guarantee programmes. The five major schemes were introduced by the Congress government as key electoral commitments. The minister also addressed concerns raised by people with disabilities. He said their demands would be discussed in the Cabinet and indicated that the government would consider the issues raised by the community. The remarks highlight the competing demands facing the state government, including funding welfare programmes, providing drought relief to farmers and continuing development expenditure. The government’s position on the continuation and implementation of the guarantee schemes remains an important part of the broader discussion over Karnataka’s finances.