CH NEWS BENGALURU Karnataka Working Journalists Association state president, senior journalist and theatre personality Shivananda Tagaduru was presented the Karnataka State Nataka Akademi’s annual award by Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Umashree at Ravindra Kalakshe

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Karnataka Working Journalists Association state president, senior journalist and theatre personality Shivananda Tagaduru was presented the Karnataka State Nataka Akademi’s annual award by Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Umashree at Ravindra Kalakshetra.

Presenting the award, Umashree said theatre continued to remain a vibrant art form despite changing times. She recalled her own journey as a theatre artist before entering public life and said the stage had played an important role in shaping several artists.

The event also witnessed the presentation of the Nataka Akademi’s annual awards and various endowment awards to recipients for their contributions to theatre and related fields.

Senior actor and former Legislative Council member Mukhyamantri Chandru, Nataka Akademi president Dr K V Nagarajamurthy, Kannada Development Authority chairman Dr Purushottama Bilimale and Sahitya Akademi president Mukundaraj attended the programme.

Senior theatre personality Srinivas G Kappanna, Kannada and Culture Department Director Dr Vasundhara, Registrar Neelamma and Sheikh Master were also present.

The award ceremony brought together prominent personalities from theatre, literature, journalism and the cultural sector, highlighting the continuing role of theatre in Karnataka’s cultural landscape.