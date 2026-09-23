CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Children must be sensitised to environmental protection as safeguarding nature is everyone’s responsibility, said folk scholar Dr H.C. Boralingaiah. Speaking at the release of Dr H. Tukaram’s short story collection Aa Manju Modagala Naduve at writer Prof. Narayan Ghatta’s residence in Sir M. Visvesvaraya Layout, he said forests and hill ranges were being destroyed in the name of development. Kannada Book Publishers’ Association president Nidasale Puttaswamaiah said libraries should purchase newly published books and ensure they reach readers, thereby supporting authors. Prof. Narayan Ghatta said the book’s portrayal of trekking experiences and incidents from the author’s life could inspire others. Author Dr H. Tukaram said the Vasudeva Charitable Trust organises annual literary and cultural programmes.