CH NEWS BENGALURU Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday accused the Centre of withholding Karnataka’s statutory funds amid BJP protests over the state’s financial situation. Kharge was reacting to BJP demonstrations at the Kengal Hanumanthaiah statue in Bengaluru, where p

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday accused the Centre of withholding Karnataka’s statutory funds amid BJP protests over the state’s financial situation.

Kharge was reacting to BJP demonstrations at the Kengal Hanumanthaiah statue in Bengaluru, where party leaders alleged financial mismanagement, bankruptcy and diversion of funds meant for Dalit communities.

He said Karnataka had been forced to approach the Supreme Court seeking funds under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), claiming the Centre released funds only after the court intervened.

He also questioned BJP leaders over drought relief, saying declarations of drought-hit areas were made according to norms prescribed by the Centre. He asked why BJP MPs and MLAs were not raising the issue with the Union government.

On farmers’ demands for loan waivers, Kharge questioned why relief was not extended to them while alleging that large corporate loans had been waived.

Kharge also commented on the Karnataka High Court’s direction to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the KPSC recruitment case. He said the government was examining the order legally as a CID inquiry was already underway.