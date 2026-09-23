CH NEWS, CHIKKABALLAPUR Stepping up efforts to modernize vital transportation networks and eliminate chronic urban bottlenecks, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) launched a massive, high-security demolition drive, deploying heavy excavation machinery to clear ill

CH NEWS, CHIKKABALLAPUR

Stepping up efforts to modernize vital transportation networks and eliminate chronic urban bottlenecks, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) launched a massive, high-security demolition drive, deploying heavy excavation machinery to clear illegal commercial encroachments along National Highway 69 as it cuts through the urban heart of Chikkaballapur.

The sweeping enforcement action follows months of administrative patience that yielded little voluntary compliance. Over the past year, municipal and highway authorities issued multiple formal notices to commercial property owners whose business establishments, concrete extensions, and permanent retail structures had illegally crept over legal boundary lines, encroaching deep into public right-of-way land on both sides of the highway. Because owners persistently ignored final warnings and failed to clear the unauthorized structures themselves, NHAI engineering wings proceeded with direct legal execution.

Under the direct supervision of NHAI Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Raja Reddy and backed by a heavy contingent of local police personnel deployed to maintain law and order, a fleet of industrial JCB and Hitachi excavators tore down unauthorized concrete walls, pillars, and retail storefronts. The aggressive clearance operation drew crowds of onlookers as heavy machinery systematically dismantled concrete additions that had restricted public land for years.

Highway officials underscored that reclaiming the encroached land is an absolute engineering necessity to achieve the mandated eighty-foot total width for the national highway corridor. Under statutory guidelines, the highway requires a uniform forty-foot clearance extending outward in both directions from the central median. Unregulated commercial encroachment had severely narrowed these buffers, choking traffic flow and creating severe safety hazards for pedestrians and long-distance freight carriers alike.

To minimize prolonged disruption to local commerce and daily transit, NHAI engineering teams have set an aggressive two-month completion target to wrap up the structural clearance operations, haul away debris, and finish all allied road-widening and surfacing works along the cleared stretches. Local administration has warned that further unauthorized expansions will face immediate penal action.