CH NEWS BENGALURU Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over his reported statement that the government was consulting legal experts on closing the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). Kumaraswamy said the Chief Min

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over his reported statement that the government was consulting legal experts on closing the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Kumaraswamy said the Chief Minister’s statement about legally shutting down the KPSC was not merely an expression of frustration but reflected what he described as “the height of foolishness, irresponsibility and ignorance”.

In a media statement, Kumaraswamy questioned the rationale behind closing an institution over alleged irregularities involving individuals associated with it. He said the KPSC as an institution was functioning well but claimed that “wrong people” had occupied key positions.

He questioned who had appointed such people and who had allegedly allowed the commission to become a centre for irregularities and collections.

“If that is the logic, the Vidhana Soudha itself should be shut down. Let that also happen under your leadership,” Kumaraswamy said, taking a dig at the Chief Minister.

He also compared the proposed action to treating an unrelated problem with an extreme measure. “If the bull gets fever, burning the buffalo is not the solution; if one catches a cold, cutting off the nose is not the answer,” he said sarcastically.

Kumaraswamy urged Shivakumar to understand the KPSC’s role and structure before making statements about its closure. He said the Chief Minister should be aware of the commission’s statutory framework, safeguards, history and contribution.

He said any wrongdoing should be addressed by removing those responsible rather than dismantling the institution itself.