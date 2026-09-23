CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Karnataka has launched a multisectoral action plan to reduce salt intake by 30% by 2030 and promote healthier dietary habits. Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader launched the Karnataka State Multisectoral Action Plan for Salt Reduction and Promotion of Healthy Dietary Habits at a Technical Advisory Group meeting. The plan targets salt consumption at home, in food eaten outside and in processed and packaged foods. Measures include reducing discretionary salt use, promoting healthier choices, dietary counselling and encouraging salt reduction in packaged foods. The state will also support research on potassium-enriched low-sodium salt. India’s daily salt intake is estimated at 8-11 grams, against the WHO recommendation of less than 5 grams.