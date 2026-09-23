CH NEWS BENGALURU The Bengaluru court will pronounce its order on September 26 on Pavithra Gowda’s plea in the Renukaswamy murder case, amid prison-related concerns. The City Civil and Sessions Court is hearing the application filed by Gowda, the first accused in the cas

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The Bengaluru court will pronounce its order on September 26 on Pavithra Gowda’s plea in the Renukaswamy murder case, amid prison-related concerns.

The City Civil and Sessions Court is hearing the application filed by Gowda, the first accused in the case. The court has also directed Parappana Agrahara Central Prison authorities to submit a compliance report on September 26 regarding its September 7 directions.

The directions included providing Gowda a cell with fewer inmates and ensuring basic facilities such as a toilet, bathroom and drinking water.

During the hearing, Gowda’s counsel said she was facing difficulties in prison because of her celebrity status and sought permission for her to submit a letter to the court detailing her concerns.

Counsel for actor Darshan informed the court that the September 16 order treating Pradosh Rao as an approver had been challenged before the High Court. The matter is scheduled to come up on Thursday. The lawyer sought deferment of summons to Rao for recording his statement.

The Special Public Prosecutor, however, urged the court to pass an order on Wednesday regarding the scheduling of Rao’s examination.