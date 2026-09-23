CH NEWS, BENGALURU Stepping up grassroots sanitation efforts across northern municipal zones, Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar formally launched a massive, three-day continuous cleaning operation in Ward No. 15 of the Byatarayanapura Assembly C

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

Stepping up grassroots sanitation efforts across northern municipal zones, Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar formally launched a massive, three-day continuous cleaning operation in Ward No. 15 of the Byatarayanapura Assembly Constituency under the state's flagship "Freedom from Waste Campaign."

The high-priority municipal mobilization directly implements rigorous administrative directives issued by Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Shri Krishna Byre Gowda. The initiative is designed to root out chronic garbage accumulation sites, scrub major thoroughfares and arterial footpaths, and establish active community engagement channels with local Residents’ Welfare Associations to secure long-term behavioral changes in waste disposal.

To ensure maximum operational footprint, municipal authorities mapped out 192 distinct waste-dumping blackspots across Ward No. 15. Ground execution has been heavily mechanized through the deployment of fourteen specialized tractors, a heavy-duty JCB excavator, and a dedicated waste-removal vehicle. Operations have been organized systematically, distributing approximately 15 vulnerable locations to each tractor unit to guarantee thorough, end-to-end clearing of accumulated refuse.

The three-day blitz brings together a collaborative workforce consisting of sanitation labor forces, departmental field engineers, regional civic leaders, and enthusiastic neighborhood volunteers. City administrators have appealed directly to local residents and market establishments to exercise civic responsibility by segregating waste at source and avoiding indiscriminate roadside dumping.

Beyond basic refuse clearance, the intensive campaign utilizes a synchronized cross-departmental framework to rectify long-standing urban hazards that compromise pedestrian and vehicular safety. In active coordination with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company engineers, municipal crews are identifying and dismantling abandoned electricity poles and dangling overhead wires that obstruct narrow footpaths. Partnering with water supply boards, engineering squads are locating sunken or dangerously elevated manhole covers, restoring them flush to road grade levels to eliminate major hazards for motorists and two-wheeler riders. Additionally, horticulture personnel are actively trimming low-hanging tree branches growing below a six-foot threshold along pedestrian corridors, eliminating head-level obstructions and ensuring safe passage for everyday walkers.

The intensive three-day municipal drive seeks to permanently transform the public landscape of Byatarayanapura, setting a replicable standard for community-driven cleanliness and structural maintenance across Bengaluru's expanding urban core.