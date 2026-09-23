CH NEWS BENGALURU Congress MLC Abdul Jabbar has urged the government to include drought-hit Jagalur in Davangere’s third relief list, citing severe rainfall deficiency. Speaking during a special discussion on drought, Jabbar said Nyamathi, Honnali and Channagiri had been

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Congress MLC Abdul Jabbar has urged the government to include drought-hit Jagalur in Davangere’s third relief list, citing severe rainfall deficiency.

Speaking during a special discussion on drought, Jabbar said Nyamathi, Honnali and Channagiri had been included among the 177 drought-affected taluks announced by the government, while Jagalur was left out despite facing severe conditions.

Jabbar said the region had received only about 33 per cent of its average rainfall this year, affecting agricultural activities and causing distress among farmers.

He said around 42,000 farmers lived in Jagalur, with 21,000 having insured their maize crop. According to information from the Deputy Commissioner, compensation of Rs 7,865 per acre had been proposed for affected growers.

He also pointed out that Harapanahalli taluk had not been officially included in the drought-hit list and urged the government to declare it severely drought-affected.

Jabbar demanded immediate inclusion of Jagalur in the drought list, along with a village-wise reassessment of the drought situation. He also sought the release of actual data on rainfall deficiency and the decline in sowing.