Beijing Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump have agreed to build a constructive China-US relationship based on strategic stability, respect, fairness and reciprocity, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said following Xi’s state visit to the United States. Wang made the remarks while briefing reporters on Xi’s September 23-25 visit. He said the two leaders held candid and in-depth discussions in a friendly atmosphere on China-US relations and broader international issues. According to Wang, respect means recognising each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, social systems, development paths, core interests and major concerns. Fairness, he said, involves mutually beneficial cooperation, resolving differences through consultation and rejecting zero-sum approaches. Reciprocity means treating both countries as equals and addressing their concerns on an equal basis. Wang said Xi and Trump had maintained close communication since Trump began his second term, including three face-to-face meetings and five telephone conversations. He described the interaction between the leaders as an important strategic asset in bilateral relations. On trade, Wang said Xi stressed that stable economic relations require expanding areas of cooperation while reducing outstanding problems. He called for fair treatment of Chinese companies and continued dialogue to support stable bilateral trade. Regarding fentanyl, Wang said China had acted with goodwill to assist the United States and that both leaders had instructed their law-enforcement agencies to strengthen cooperation against transnational crime. Xi also announced measures to expand people-to-people exchanges, including an invitation for 100,000 young Americans to visit China for exchange and study programmes over five years. Wang added that two pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, are expected to arrive at Zoo Atlanta. The two leaders also discussed international and regional issues, artificial intelligence and global governance. Wang said they agreed to use AI dialogue mechanisms and work together against misuse and abuse of the technology. The United States and China, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, also share responsibilities concerning international peace and the postwar global order, Wang said. The talks followed agreements on more favourable tariff treatment for $30 billion of non-sensitive goods in each direction and the creation of a new dialogue on emerging technologies, according to a White House fact sheet.