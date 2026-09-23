Dubai The United States and Iran held their first indirect shuttle talks in months at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, raising hopes of renewed diplomacy despite continued differences over the Middle East war. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araq

Dubai

The United States and Iran held their first indirect shuttle talks in months at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, raising hopes of renewed diplomacy despite continued differences over the Middle East war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi communicated with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner through mediators, in the first such contact since an interim ceasefire agreement collapsed in July. The discussions were not face-to-face, with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani among the mediators involved.

US President Donald Trump said Witkoff and Kushner had a “very productive meeting” with Iranian mediators and suggested there was momentum towards a possible agreement. Iran, however, said it had conveyed conditions including an end to the war on all fronts and a halt to what Tehran described as US acts of aggression.

The diplomatic contact came a day after Trump told the UN General Assembly that Washington faced a choice between reaching a deal with Iran and escalating military action. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was due to address the gathering on Wednesday.

The renewed contacts also affected energy markets. Oil prices remained near two-week lows, with Brent crude trading below the $100-a-barrel level after earlier surging amid regional supply disruptions.

The conflict has lasted nearly seven months and has involved Iran, the United States, Israel and regional groups. A June interim agreement collapsed over disputes including shipping rules and control of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a major global energy route for shipping.