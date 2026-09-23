Nairobi Ethiopia’s Tigray regional government said on Wednesday that its forces had entered what it described as a defensive war against federal troops, raising fears of renewed fighting in the northern region. The statement came hours after Tigrayan forces seized the main

Nairobi

Ethiopia’s Tigray regional government said on Wednesday that its forces had entered what it described as a defensive war against federal troops, raising fears of renewed fighting in the northern region.

The statement came hours after Tigrayan forces seized the main airport in Tigray, marking a significant escalation in tensions between the regional authorities and Ethiopia’s federal government.

The Tigray regional government said its fighters were acting defensively against federal forces, though it did not provide detailed information about the circumstances that led to the latest confrontation. The statement also did not immediately clarify the scale of the fighting or whether there had been casualties.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia’s federal government on the claims.

The latest developments have heightened concerns about a possible return to large-scale conflict in Tigray, which was the centre of a devastating war between federal forces and Tigrayan fighters from 2020 to 2022. That conflict caused widespread destruction and a major humanitarian crisis before a peace agreement was reached in November 2022.

The seizure of the airport is particularly significant because airports and other transport infrastructure play an important role in maintaining access to and from the landlocked Tigray region. Any disruption could further complicate humanitarian operations and movement of civilians.

The situation remained fluid on Wednesday, with limited independent information immediately available about developments on the ground. Statements from the regional authorities and federal government could provide further details as the situation develops.

The renewed confrontation comes amid continuing political and security tensions in northern Ethiopia. Tigray has also faced challenges linked to the implementation of the 2022 peace agreement, including disputes over territory, displaced populations and political control.

For now, the absence of an immediate response from the federal government leaves key details surrounding the airport seizure and the reported fighting unclear. Further developments will determine whether the latest confrontation remains limited or develops into a broader military escalation.