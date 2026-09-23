Washington US President Donald Trump is welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit that will put trade, technology, Taiwan and Iran at the centre of discussions between the world’s two largest economies. Xi’s visit is his first t

Washington

US President Donald Trump is welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit that will put trade, technology, Taiwan and Iran at the centre of discussions between the world’s two largest economies.

Xi’s visit is his first to the United States in nearly three years, with Trump planning an elaborate reception at the Maryland military base where Air Force One is hosted. The programme includes a White House military ceremony, a state dinner attended by prominent technology and business figures, and a visit to the National Archives.

The summit comes as Washington and Beijing seek to maintain stability while facing disputes over tariffs, rare-earth minerals, technology controls and Taiwan. Their 11-month trade truce is due to expire in November, adding pressure to the discussions.

Xi is expected to raise Beijing’s position on Taiwan, including concerns over US arms sales to the island. Washington, meanwhile, is expected to maintain restrictions on sensitive technology exports despite Chinese objections.

The leaders could nevertheless pursue narrower agreements, including measures involving specific tariffs, drug trafficking, military-to-military communication and cooperation on artificial intelligence.

Iran is also expected to feature in the talks as the Middle East war continues to affect relations between Washington and Beijing. Both governments have interests in managing the wider consequences of the conflict.

The meeting follows preparatory diplomacy between the two countries and comes amid intense competition over critical minerals and AI. While the summit is designed to project stability, major differences remain across economic, technological and security issues.