NEW DELHI India’s port volumes increased 7 per cent year-on-year in August 2026, while global container freight rates surged 132 per cent from February levels, according to a Jefferies report. The rise in freight rates was attributed to Middle East tensions, early peak-season

NEW DELHI

India’s port volumes increased 7 per cent year-on-year in August 2026, while global container freight rates surged 132 per cent from February levels, according to a Jefferies report. The rise in freight rates was attributed to Middle East tensions, early peak-season shipments and China’s Golden Week.

Government-owned Major Ports recorded 10 per cent growth, while Non-Major Ports rose 11 per cent during the month. Container volumes at Indian ports increased 10 per cent, contrasting with a 3 per cent decline in container volumes handled by Indian Railways.

Among major cargo categories, iron ore volumes climbed 30 per cent year-on-year, while coal throughput increased 6 per cent. Adani Ports reported a 19 per cent rise in volumes during August, with domestic operations estimated to have grown 10 per cent.

India’s export-import trade also strengthened, rising 18 per cent year-on-year in August. Containerisable trade, excluding petroleum, oil, lubricants, gems and jewellery, grew 21 per cent, with exports increasing 23 per cent and imports 20 per cent.

Exports to the United States rose 22 per cent, while shipments to the UAE and Saudi Arabia declined between 17 per cent and 26 per cent.

The road freight sector also maintained momentum in early September. Freight tariffs rose 2 per cent month-on-month, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle registrations increased 40 per cent year-on-year. Jefferies said road logistics remained strong despite disruptions affecting rail container volumes.