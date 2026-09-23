NEW DELHI Deloitte India and CAST have announced a strategic alliance to advance artificial intelligence-led application modernisation and technology portfolio optimisation across the Asia-Pacific and Japan region. The collaboration combines Deloitte’s consulting, engineering

NEW DELHI

Deloitte India and CAST have announced a strategic alliance to advance artificial intelligence-led application modernisation and technology portfolio optimisation across the Asia-Pacific and Japan region. The collaboration combines Deloitte’s consulting, engineering and transformation capabilities with CAST’s software mapping and intelligence technology.

The alliance is aimed at helping organisations make faster, better-informed decisions across complex application environments while addressing challenges linked to AI adoption, cloud migration, large-scale modernisation and mergers and acquisitions integration. Enterprises often accumulate hidden dependencies, technical debt and duplicated capabilities through years of business changes, decentralised investments and acquisitions.

Debasish Chatterjee, Partner and Software Engineering leader at Deloitte India, said, “Enterprise transformation today is no longer about AI, cloud or modernisation in isolation. Organisations must navigate all three priorities simultaneously, often across complex application landscapes built over many years.” He said the alliance would help clients gain deeper visibility into their technology estate, reduce modernisation risks and accelerate value from digital and AI investments.

CAST will provide software intelligence covering software architecture, technical debt, dependencies, open-source risk and modernisation complexity across enterprise portfolios. The information is intended to help project teams plan transformations, assess application readiness for AI functionalities and shorten delivery timelines.

Marc Zablit, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Global Partnerships at CAST, said AI accuracy can be low in brownfield applications because systems lack context about dependencies and transaction flows. He said clients using CAST’s deterministic context had reported twofold increases in accuracy and significant reductions in token usage.

The alliance will target cloud and legacy migrations, M&A technical due diligence, managed services, cybersecurity, AI readiness and Green IT programmes across Asia-Pacific. Deloitte will deploy CAST platforms through use-case playbooks and solution accelerators regionwide.

“Enterprise transformation today is no longer about AI, cloud or modernisation in isolation. Organisations must navigate all three priorities simultaneously, often across complex application landscapes built over many years.” Debasish Chatterjee, Software Engineering leader, Deloitte India.