Nuuk Greenland’s government and residents have expressed relief after the United States, Denmark and Greenland signed a security agreement aimed at easing months of tension over the Arctic island, while distrust towards Washington remains. The pact, signed on the sidelines

Nuuk

Greenland’s government and residents have expressed relief after the United States, Denmark and Greenland signed a security agreement aimed at easing months of tension over the Arctic island, while distrust towards Washington remains.

The pact, signed on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, allows the United States to expand its military presence in Greenland. It provides for new defence areas at Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland and Mestersvig on the east coast, while also allowing expansion of the existing Pituffik Space Base.

For many Greenlanders, the agreement has eased concerns created by President Donald Trump’s repeated statements about taking control of the island. Greenlandic MP Naaja Nathanielsen said she was “incredibly relieved” and described the outcome as sensible.

However, the deal has not removed scepticism about Washington. Nathanielsen said Greenland had previously experienced a significant American military presence but that recent tensions had increased public distrust, making reassurance of residents necessary.

The agreement builds on a 1951 US-Danish defence pact and strengthens military cooperation in the strategically important Arctic region. It also maintains Greenland’s position within the Kingdom of Denmark while addressing broader security concerns involving the Arctic.

The United States maintained numerous military installations in Greenland during the Cold War, when American forces monitored Soviet activity. Today, Pituffik Space Base is the only active US military installation on the island.

Greenlandic officials have welcomed the agreement as a framework for security cooperation, but public reactions indicate that concerns about sovereignty, American intentions and the island’s future relationship with Washington have not disappeared.