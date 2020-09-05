Zee Kannada head receives threat call to stop telecasting ‘Mahanayaka’

Business head of a general entertainment channel, Raghavendra Hunsur is flooded with messages and phone calls to cancel airing the show Mahanayaka, which is based on the life of Dr B R Ambedkar. Raghavendra Hunsur, on his Facebook page, posted, “There are loads of messages and midnight calls to stop Mahanayaka serial. Though it sounds threatening, we personally don’t care for it. MAHANAYAKA will continue. And we continue to say “It’s our pride”. It’s my personal love as well. Those who think it’s an issue for d society, YOU are actually the ISSUE for this society. Get Well Soon…Jai Bheem (sic).”

Speaking to us, Raghavendra Hunsur said, “I don’t want to heed to the people who called me to stop airing the show, so I posted a public message. At the same time, there is no need for publicity too, as the show, which is watched by people cutting across caste and religion lines, is inspiring, especially to children. I have brought the issue to the notice of the concerned people. Mahanayaka, which is currently on-air on Saturday and Sunday, will continue to inspire future generations.”

The popularity of the show is such that people from a village in South Karnataka had requested officials, by submitting a plea, not to cut power when the show is on air. After power outages were reported in a village, they even staged a protest. Mahanayaka is the Kannada version of the Hindi show Ek Mahanayak.