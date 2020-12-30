Zaara Yesmin to star in Superstar opposite Niranjan Sudhindra

After grabbing eyeballs with its first look and title track, makers of Superstar have locked in their leading lady. Model turned actress Zaara Yesmin will be making her Kannada debut as she will be seen opposite Niranjan Sudhindra. The film, which is being helmed by Ramesh Venkatesh Babu, will see Niranjan play a dancer, for which the actor has worked on his physique and dancing skills.

Zaara will be joining the team for the third schedule of shooting in Mangaluru. The third schedule is set to resume from the first week of January. Apart from Niranjan and Zaara, the film will also have choreographer and senior actor Sundar Mugur playing a prominent role.

Niranjan has previously featured in a film titled 2nd Half, which had his aunt Priyanka in the lead. Niranjan had played a prominent role in the film, whereas Zaara has previously been a part of Ik Waar, a Punjabi number and has been featured in several music videos. Talking about his film, Niranjan had earlier said, “Whenever the director has asked me for more, I have met his expectations, and everything done until now has shaped up well. The director, the team, and I have carefully worked on the looks, the script, and the photo shoot, and right now, another major step is donning eight-pack abs. Superstar is a title I got from my uncle (Upendra), who has earned it for his accomplishments. I have to do justice to it.”