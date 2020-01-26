SPORTSTOP NEWS

Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram join Bushfire relief match

IBC News Bureau January 26, 2020
Brisbane

India’s 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan fast bowling legend Wasim Akram are the first international players to confirm their availability for the Bushfire Cricket Bash fundraising match on February 8.

According to a www.cricket.com.au report, besides Yuvraj and Akram, legendary Australian opening partnership of Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden is alos set to be reunited after the burly Queenslander’s name was added to the squad list.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies fast-bowling great Courtney Walsh will coach the Ponting XI and Warne XI respectively in the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

The charity match will be the curtain raiser to the Big Bash final on February 8, with the venue yet to be determined. Both matches, as well as the Australia women’s T20I match against India at Junction Oval are on the same day. (IANS)

IBC News Bureau

