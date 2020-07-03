Yuvarathnaa new still: fans go crazy

VAISHNAVI K V

Power star Puneeth Raj Kumar starrer, Santosh Ananddram directional ‘Yuvarathnaa’ is one of the most anticipated films. After the industry hit ‘Rajakumara’ from this hit pair is creating even more craze among fans. A lot of people who haven’t been to theatres, watched Rajakumara and connected their lives to it.

Even a small update from the team make fans go crazy. Santosh Ananddram took his twitter handle and posted a rugged still of Appu from Yuvarathnaa. His caption to this post is trending on social media. “Some don’t need introduction, just an information is enough,” says the caption. He always used such powerful captions to every post, like, ‘We know his power, he is our power’, ‘Here comes the Demi God of craze’.

Puneeth fans keep on asking Yuvarathnaa team for either teaser or song, but the team has postponed it every time due to Covid-19 lockdown. The film was about to release in April, but due to Covid-19 pandemic, the film is yet to complete shooting of two songs. Recently, music director S SThaman had updated about songs in Kannada, which made fans happier.

The team is left to shoot songs and haven’t yet given a hint about it yet. SayyeshaaSaigal is starring opposite to Puneeth, whereas a very big star cast is working in Yuvarathnaa.

Appu in love with beard look

Apart from the craze of Yuvarathnaa, fans are happy for another reason. That’s the new look of Appu, with beard. Fans have never seen Puneeth in this kind of look ever before. He has been carrying this look since lockdown, and a few rumours say that it is for his next film. But as per some sources, Puneeth himself is just in love with this new look and haven’t planned for a shave yet. However, fans are now demanding their favourite star to have beard look for a movie. Waiting is the only way to get answers to all questions.