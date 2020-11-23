Yuvarathnaa first single in Kannada and Telugu to release on December 2

VAISHNAVI K V

PuneethRajkumar starrer most expected film Yuvarathnaa team has made one of the biggest announcements on Monday. Hombale Films took their twitter handle to make this announcement. “Power-packed lyrics penned by @SanthoshAnand15, The most awaited @PuneethRajkumar’s #YuvarathnaaFirstSingle, #PowerOfYouth by South sensation @MusicThaman from Dec 2nd.”

Also they gave another happy news to fans, “A special thank you to the Telugu audience for showering us with love and accepting us in the past. We are coming to you yet again with #Yuvarathnaa, with double the dedication and zest.”

“Power Of Youth” song is releasing in both Kannada and Telugu on December 2, 2020. The actor also took his twitter and Instagram handle to announce the release date of the first single. On Sunday, director Santhosh Ananddram had posted as the first single release will be announced on Hombale Films page very soon. Also, previously he had given a hint of the film being released in other languages too.

InYuvarathnaa, ‘Appu’ is seen in a macho new avatar that does justice to his reel image. His intensity does justice to his new look, upping its recall value to a large extent. The director has made use of Appu’s lockdown Beard look for a song in the film.

Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, is an action-drama that features plenty of mass elements. The film is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur and marks his first collaboration with the mass hero after Raajakumara. It has a strong cast that includes Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, Raadhikaa and Prakash Raj. The biggie has grabbed a fair deal of attention as it marks Shivaay actor’s Sandalwood debut.

Yuvarathnaa was originally supposed to hit screens in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One is likely to get clarity on the new release date in the coming days.

Puneeth was last seen in Natasaarvabhowma that made a decent impact at the box office. He is currently shooting for the eagerly-awaited James, co-starring actor PriyaAnand. The Chethan Kumar-helmed movie is an action-drama, featuring the star in a new avatar.