Yuvarathnaa 2nd half dubbing resumes

Director Santhosh Ananddram on Monday shared a video of himself with Puneeth Rajkumar and captioned the same saying, “Back on Track ! #Yuvarathnaa 2half dubbing started …. #PowerofYouth.” The director, who’s upcoming project is titled Yuvarathnaa, has Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead. Puneeth essays the role of a college goer in the film that promises to be an action-packed surprise for fans.

Ever since the lockdown, all shooting schedules and post production work was halted. However, looks like director Santhosh is happy to get back to work. Yuvarathnaa is one of the most anticipated films, slated to release this year. While the official teaser generated quite a buzz among Puneeth’s fans, the dialogue promo packed in a lot of punch and action, much to the delight of the fans. Dolly Dhanajaya will be seen playing a negative lead. The film is likely to discuss the subject of education mafia. The film sees Puneeth and Santhosh reunite again after Raajakumara along with Hombale Films. Puneeth will also be seen playing Rugby in the film. The team has already completed all the shooting apart from two songs, which were supposed to be shot abroad. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting had to be stopped.