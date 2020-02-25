Yuvarathna update: Romantic duet shoot starts in Europe from March 7

It has been a year for the release of Puneeth Rajkumar’s film on big screen. Last year February, Natasarvabhowma was released, whereas no other film was released after that. The shooting of ‘Yuvarathna’ with director Santosh Anandram after ‘Raajakumara’ is going on a rampage.

The film is having 40 renowned artists for Yuvarathna. Puneeth fans are eagerly waiting to see their star onscreen, but as the team is delaying, fans are disappointed. But, Puneeth Rajkumar is releasing back-to-back films from his home banner, PRK Productions, and this has kept fans happy.

Now, Yuvarathna director Santosh Ananddram has also given an update about the film and this has driven fans crazy.

Yuvarthna team is flying to Europe for the shooting of a song on March 2. It has been told that the song is going to be a romantic number and it will be treat for fans to watch Appu and Sayyesha on screen. Famous dance choreographer Chinni Prakash master is choreographing a duet. The shooting is of four days, says the source.

The shooting of the film is almost completed; where as just the last schedule of shoot is pending. After returning from Europe, the team will proceed with the next works of the film. It is very special that many artists like Prakash Rai, Dhananjay, Sonu Gowda, Diganth, Sudharani, Achyuth Kumar, and many others are involved in this film. Hombale Films is producing this film.

Fans have got double happiness along with Yuvarathna update that is ‘Mayabazar’. It is the second film under PRK Productions, which is releasing on February 28. The trailer which was released last week had increased expectations on the film. Vasishta Simha, Chaitra Rao, Raj B Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Sadhu Kokila, Prakash Rai, Sudharanai are appearing as main characters in the film.

Puneeth fans can see him on big screen through this film in a special song, which is the title that is sung by S P Balasubramanya. This is the first film Appu has worked under PRK banner. Radha Krishna Reddy has directed ‘Mayabazar’.