Youth stabbed as fight over cricket match turns ugly

A 23-year-old man was savagely attacked on Sunday night with a knife and a beer bottle in Ittamadu, South Bengaluru, over a fight that broke out on a cricket match he played.

CK Achukattu police, who are investigating the case, detained three people on Wednesday and have registered a case of attempted murder and assault against them.

Prem Kumar S, an Ittamadu resident who works for an online product selling firm, was stabbed in three places in the back and was also hit on the head with a beer bottle. His attackers have been named as Mahendra, Velu, Naveen and a fourth person who is still at large.

Prem said in his statement to police that he went to play cricket at the Ram Rao ground in Kathriguppe with his friends Asik, Nanda, Mani, Nagesh, Girish and Manish. Around 3.30 pm, they were joined by another team.

Mahendra and Asik argued over a ball and Asik attacked Mahendra with a stump. Prem and others stopped the fight and cancelled the match. When

Prem was near his house around 10 pm, Mahendra and his friends searched for Asik to hit him back for the fight.

The gang asked Prem to disclose Asik’s whereabouts and abused when he refused.

Meanwhile, Prem noticed Naveen and another person on a bike

carrying weapons and tried to run away. They chased him down, stabbed him and crashed a beer bottle on his head.

An investigating officer said both the teams that played cricket knew each other and further investigations are on.