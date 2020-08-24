Youth provides food to needy by selling samosas

Mangaluru

Setting an example, Binouy D’Costa, a youth hailing from Mannagudda, is expressing a kind gesture by helping needy by selling samosas in the city.

Noticing many destitute suffering from hunger, Binouy found a way to help the needy who are suffering from hunger by providing food from his earnings.

Binouy, who is pursuing his BA online through IGNOU, is selling samosas at Rs 5 and Rs 10 opposite Urwa fish market on his bicycle. Binouy sells samosas from Monday to Saturday from 8 am until the samosa gets over. On Sundays he visits orphanages and Nehru Maidan to provide food to the needy.

Speaking to daijiworld.com, Binouy said, “Since two weeks, I have started selling samosas to provide food for needy out of the profit I earn. After my PU, I joined Milagres College Kallianpur, but wanted to do something out of the box and left the college. I joined McDonald food joint at Manipal for a part time job from January to March. But due to coronavirus lockdown, the job was not permanent.

“Three weeks ago, when I visited a market, I noticed some people pleading for food. There were many who were sick and not abl to work or find jobs. I also noticed that a few had tied cloth to their stomach to avoid hunger. It was heart breaking to see them in this situation. That moment, I gave them food from the money I had.

‘This incident triggered me to start something new to provide food for the needy. My sister gave me the idea of selling samosas to provide food to the needy out of the profit I earn. My relatives prepare samosas and I buy and sell them at low cost. In the beginning, I started selling samosas at Mannagudda circle and the response was quite poor. Later, I shifted to opposite Urwa fish market where the demand for the samosas is high.

“On the first day, I brought 100 samosas which were sold within no time. Today, I am selling 400 samosas in a day. I start my business at 8 am till the samosas gets over.

“It would be better if some generous people come forward to help me in putting up a petty shop opposite Urwa fish market so that I can help more needy people. It would be helpful if the government recognise our effort. Even if Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) provides me a licence, it is good enough as you know MCC officials may come unexpectedly to evacuate street vendors which will be a problem for me,” he said.