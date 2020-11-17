Young self-taught artists create incredible leaf art

Moodbidri

Tilak Kulal and AkshayKotian were sure that they did not want their creative process to be mundane, ever since they joined Bachelor of Visual Arts course at Alva’s College here.

Both, Akshay and Tilak Kulal are gaining popularity for their distinctive style and use of leaves of peepal tree and jackfruit trees in creating portraits of famous personalities or celebrities. Their art is not only impressively hand-cut, but also incredibly imaginative.

Tilak Kulal, resident of Vontekatte, is pursuing his fourth year in Bachelor of Visual Arts and has used the lockdown very effectively in learning leaf art by himself. He has already created the portrait images of famous personalities and politicians, including Swami Vivekananda, Sudhamurthy, MP Tejasvi Surya, minister C T Ravi, ChakravarthiSulibele, BJP leader Vijayendra, Mohan Alva.TilakKulal has also created several arts using charcoal and pencil.

Tilak Kulal said, “As I was free during the time of lockdown, I was planning to do something innovative. Hence, I have started to learn leaf art. Nowadays, leaf art has good demand.”

Tilak charges Rs 800 (without frame) per portrait of his leaf art.

Another artist, Akshay M Kotian who is studying in third year of Bachelor of Visual Arts, has also come to limelight through his leaf art. Initially, Akshay practiced leaf art using newspapers. Once he mastered the art, he used leaves to carve portraits of famous personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Dr VeerendraHeggade, HemavathiHeggade, Janardhana Poojary, film actor Jaggesh, MLAs UmanathKotian and Harish Poonja, businessman Vijay Sankeshwar, actor Yash and others.

Akshay M Kotian said, “I started this leaf art seven months ago. At present, leaf art has an adequate demand, not only in the district but also outside the district.”

Kotian charges Rs 1,500 (with frame) for a single art and receives orders even from the state’s capital.

He is a resident of Kallabettu in Moodbidri and is also renowned for carving miniature sculptures in pencil lead and transforming graphite into something or a personality. Kotian expressed that he is also interested in charcoal and soap arts and has created several pieces.

Both the artists expressed that it was their big fan moment when great personalities lauded their work.