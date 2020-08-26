You Can Be Married, Have Kids, And Still Be Acting: Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari has been acting in Hindi films for over a decade. She made her Bollywood debut with the comedy, Khichdi: The Movie and went on to act in films like Pink, Shaitan, Mission Mangal, and more recently URI: The Surgical Strike. She’s now gearing up for the remake of The Girl On The Train with Parineeti Chopra.

For all of those who were unaware, the actress tied the knot with Saahil Sehgal in June 2016 and in a recent interview, she spoke about her marriage, how he was very supportive, and how he knows more about films than she does. She said, “My marriage has affected my career in the best possible way. I have a husband who knows much more than me about films. I have learnt so much from him. We watch a movie and discuss things.”

She added, “I grew so much as a person and as an actor and all the apprehensions I had before my marriage, were all broken by him. He has supported me in the most amazing way and helped me reach where I am today. Even my in-laws supported me blindly which means a lot to me,”

Talking about the perception of people about working actresses getting married, Kulhari stated, “I did not set out to become that woman but I think my marriage kind of coincided with Bollywood going through that change in mindset in the society. It is like you can be 30 and above and still be acting. You can be married, have kids, and still be acting. The industry was going through the transformation and I just joined the bandwagon.”