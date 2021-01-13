ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Yogi plays Rama, Kavya Shetty to be seen as Ravana in Lanke

IBC Office January 13, 2021
0 27 Less than a minute

Lanke is the title of Yogesh aka Yogi’s next film, which is being directed by Ram Prasad MD. The movie also stars Sanchari Vijay, Kavya Shetty, and Krishi Thapanda. The makers completed the shooting before the lockdown and launched the film’s title on Tuesday.

The director’s first film was Banna Bannada Loka, and for his second outing, Ram Prasad has conceived a story based on the Ramayana that has been adapted to a modern-day situation.

While Yogi plays the role of Rama, the twist in this drama lies in that Kavya Shetty will be seen with the grey traits of Ravana.

The film also features Krishi Thapanda as the female lead, with Vijay Sanchari coming in the flashback episode. Ester Noronha is also an important part of the cast.

Karthik Sharma, who composed the music for Naanu Mathu Gunda, has come on board this project, along with DOP Ramesh Babu. The movie is being produced by Patel Srinivas and Surekha Ram Prasad.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

January 13, 2021
178

First arrest made under Karnataka Cattle Slaughter Prevention Law, two cases registered

January 13, 2021
213

Kamal’s party announces 7-point agenda for industrial policy

January 13, 2021
221

Seven including three BSY loyalists take oath as ministers

January 13, 2021
169

CBI questions DK Shivakumar in disproportionate assets case

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker