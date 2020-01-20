YLG Wins Two Awards at Indian Salon and Wellness Awards 2019

YLG Salons wins the Regional Salon Chain of the Year – South, for the fourth time in a row

Mr. Rahul Bhalchandra (Co-founder and C.E.O, YLG Salons) bags the Entrepreneurial excellence Award for Salon Leadership

YLG, one of the country’s major beauty and wellness brands, bags best at the Indian Salon and Wellnes s Awards 2019 under two categories on 15th December 2019 at the award ceremony organized by Franchise India in Bengaluru.

The two categories where the brand has triumphed are the ‘Regional Salon Chain of the Year – South 2019’ where the brand has been the consecutive winners for the fourth time and the ‘Entrepreneurial Excellence Award for Salon Leadership’ award which was conferred to the CEO and Co-founder of the brand, Mr. Rahul Bhalchandra. The Indian Salon and Wellness Awards since years is the top honour bestowed upon the greatest brands and individuals in the industry who have tirelessly dedicated their lives walking an extra mile to raise the bar of the Salon and Wellness sector.

Expressing her delight on the achievement, Ms. Vaijayanti Bhalchandra, Co-founder and C.T.O, YLG Salons said, “We at YLG have always put our customers first. Since the inception of the brand, our motive has been not just to provide impeccable services to our customers, but also making them aware about the beauty tips and treatments to choose the best for themselves. Today, upon winning this award for the fourth consecutive time, we are delighted to see our efforts being recognized by our most beloved – customers as well as the industry leaders who have considered YLG worthy of this accolade. We are grateful to the entire YLG team for always putting their best foot forward and helping us reach where we are today. However, this is not the end and we still have many more milestones to achieve.”