Yes Bank stock crashes by 55 pc, NSE cancels its F&Os from May 29, RBI took over

Mumbai

Shares of Yes Bank crashed by 54.89 per cent on Friday morning, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it is superseding the board of troubled private sector lender with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular that no future and options contracts will be available in Yes Bank for trading in the equity derivative segment from May 29.

The existing future and options contracts across all expiries will expire on May 28, it said.

“Due to the recent development in Yes Bank Ltd, it has been decided that no fresh or renewal of bank guarantees and fixed deposit receipt issued by Yes Bank Ltd will be accepted,” NSE said in another circular.

The lender’s stock came under selling pressure after the RBI restricted withdrawal from capital-starved bank at Rs 50,000 in the next one month.

“This has been done to quickly restore depositors’ confidence in the bank, including by putting in place a scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation,” said the central bank in a statement.

The move by RBI comes nearly six months after it did the same with Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

Meanwhile, State Bank of India (SBI) clarified that no negotiations related to an investment in Yes Bank had taken place.

Former SBI’s Chief Financial Officer Prashant Kumar has been appointed the administrator of Yes Bank.

At 11:20 am, Yes Bank was trading 54.89 per cent lower at Rs 16.60 apiece.

Your money is safe: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has broken silence on the Yes Bank crisis and assured depositors of the bank that their money is safe. Speaking to media, Sitharaman said, “I want to assure every depositor that their money is safe, and I’m in constant touch with RBI.”

“RBI governor has assured me there will be no loss to any Yes Bank depositor. Both RBI and govt looking at Yes Bank issue in detail, we have taken a course which will be in everyone’s interest,” she added.

Sitharaman said the RBI is working for an “early resolution” to the Yes Bank issue and steps will be taken in the interest of depositors, bank and economy. “Immediate priority to ensure Yes Bank customers are able to withdraw money within Rs 50,000 cap,” she added.

Net banking services down, account holders panic

Yes Bank customers are facing issues in accessing net banking services since last night as thousands of customers of the troubled bank struggle to transfer funds or check any bank account details online. There has been a major surge in Yes Bank net banking services since RBI placed a 30-day moratorium on the bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000.

Not just netbanking but individuals using UPI services to transfer funds were also affected.

Dear customer, due to heavy traffic on our NetBanking, we are temporarily unable to process your request. Please try again later or use the YES mobile app to carry out your transactions,” reads a message flashed on the bank’s online banking page said.

Since most failed to transfer cash, there has been a significant surge in queues outside the bank’s branches and ATMs across the country. The government and RBI assured that the interest of the depositors will be protected at any cost.