Yediyurappa to meet Central leadership to discuss cabinet expansion within a week

Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said he will visit New Delhi in a weeks time to discuss with the BJP high command about the much-awaited expansion of his cabinet. Senior BJP leaders, including Yediyurappa, have indicated the cabinet expansion may take place sometime after ‘Sankranti’ festival (mid-January).

“In four to six days, I will be going to New Delhi to discuss the ministry expansion and also to discuss with (union) ministers of the departments concerned regarding certain grants for the state and get them released, Yediyurappa told reporters in Hassan.

With Yediyurappa making it clear that 11 of the disqualified JDS-Congress MLAs who got re-elected in the December 5 bye-polls on BJP tickets will be made ministers, lobbying has been on within the party for the remaining ministerial berths.

Currently, there are 18 ministers, including the Chief Minister, in the cabinet, and the sanctioned strength is 34.

Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to come to New Delhi and discuss with central Ministers on certain issues concerning the state, when he raised the matter during the latter’s visit to the state.

“It is my duty to bring issues concerning the state to the notice of the Prime Minister, I have done it. He has asked me to come to New Delhi and discuss with Ministers of the departments concerned, and he will also speak to them, Yediyurappa said.

This comes after the CM on Friday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him the Centre would consider the state’s demands for more funds for development and called him a ‘great visonary.”

Incidentally, the statement from the CM came after he publically made an appeal to release funds to the PM during ‘Krishi Karman’ awards event in Tumakuru. This had ruffled a few feathers within the BJP and gave political ammunition for the Opposition.