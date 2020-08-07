Yathindra Siddaramaiah tests positive

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah too has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Yathindra, who represents Varuna Assembly constituency in Mysuru, took to twitter on Friday afternoon to announce that his COVID-19 test had showed positive.

He has appealed to people who had come in contact with him during the last few days to quarantine themselves and take precautions.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Siddaramaiah as well as Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency MLA G.T. Deve Gowda too had tested positive recently.