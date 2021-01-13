Yash’s smoking sequence in KGF: Chapter 2 teaser leads to objection

The teaser of KGF: Chapter 2, which was out on January 7 – a day before the birthday of Yash – seems to have run into trouble as the Karnataka State Anti-Tobacco Cell has served a notice to Yash, director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kirgandur.

According to reports, the reason for serving the notice is because the makers failed to display the anti-smoking warning message, particularly in the sequences that involve Yash lighting a cigarette and smoking. As per the law, anti-smoking warnings have to be displayed to stop fans from emulating it. Reacting to the issue, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar has said, “We have not served a notice. It is a request made to Yash and the film team. I also appeal to all actors to stop smoking on screen, as there is an increase in the number of cancer patients every year.”

The film team is yet to officially respond to this. Meanwhile, the teaser continues to break records in Sandalwood. The film also has Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and others in lead roles.