ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Yash’s smoking sequence in KGF: Chapter 2 teaser leads to objection

IBC Office January 13, 2021
0 49 Less than a minute

The teaser of KGF: Chapter 2, which was out on January 7 – a day before the birthday of Yash – seems to have run into trouble as the Karnataka State Anti-Tobacco Cell has served a notice to Yash, director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kirgandur.

According to reports, the reason for serving the notice is because the makers failed to display the anti-smoking warning message, particularly in the sequences that involve Yash lighting a cigarette and smoking. As per the law, anti-smoking warnings have to be displayed to stop fans from emulating it. Reacting to the issue, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar has said, “We have not served a notice. It is a request made to Yash and the film team. I also appeal to all actors to stop smoking on screen, as there is an increase in the number of cancer patients every year.”

The film team is yet to officially respond to this. Meanwhile, the teaser continues to break records in Sandalwood. The film also has Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and others in lead roles.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

January 13, 2021
178

First arrest made under Karnataka Cattle Slaughter Prevention Law, two cases registered

January 13, 2021
213

Kamal’s party announces 7-point agenda for industrial policy

January 13, 2021
221

Seven including three BSY loyalists take oath as ministers

January 13, 2021
169

CBI questions DK Shivakumar in disproportionate assets case

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker