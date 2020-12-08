Yasha Shivakumar roped in for ‘Shivappa’

Veteran actor Shiva Rajkumar is currently busy with the film ‘Shivappa’. The film has recently concluded its first production schedule and is all set to begin the second schedule soon. ‘Shivappa’ is being directed by ace Tamil cinematographer Vijay Milton and produced by the very young Krishna Sarthak who has previously conceived films like ‘Dayavittu Gamanisi’ and ‘Premier Padmini’.

‘Shivappa’ also stars current sensations Dhananjay and Pruthvi Ambaar (of ‘Dia’ fame) in key roles. Telugu and Tamil actress Anjali has been roped in play another important role and will be paired with Shiva Rajkumar’s character in the film. Anjali was last seen in the Kannada film ‘Rana Vikrama’ along with Puneeth Rajkumar back in 2015 and the new film would mark her return to the industry.

Now, as per the latest reports, the makers of ‘Shivappa’ have finalized actress Yasha Shivakumar to play Dhananjay’s romantic interest in the film. Yasha began her career with the upcoming film ‘Padavi Poorva’ and will join the entire cast and crew of ‘Shivappa’ soon. Director Vijay Milton recently made an update regarding the first schedule and confirmed its completion.

With ‘Shivappa’ being only her second film, young actor Yasha Shivakumar would consider herself lucky. ‘Shivappa’ also stars senior actors Shashikumar and Umashree as important characters. Anoop Seelin will be composing the film’s songs. More updates to follow.