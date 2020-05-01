Yash, Radhika Pandit reveals their little prince’s picture

Yash and Radhika Pandit became parents for the second time on October 30, 2019. After six months, the couple introduced their son to the world by sharing an adorable photo of the munchkin. However, Yash and Radhika Pandit did not reveal the boy’s name yet.

The KGF star shared the photo of his son and wrote, “Say hello to my little buddy for life. do give him all your love and blessings (sic).” Radhika, on her part, posted, “Presenting the apple of my eye, the rainbow of our family.. and sure to be Mama’s boy our lil Junior Do give him all your love and blessings!! #nimmaRP #radhikapandit (sic).”

On April 30, 2020, Maternity and Child photographer, Amrita Samant took to her Instagram handle and shared the first family picture of K.G.F., star, Yash, and Radhika Pandit with their little ones. In the picture, Yash and Radhika posed with their little munchkins, who looked adorable as buttons. While their daughter, Ayra posed in her daddy’s arms, the little one was seen sleeping in his mommy’s hands. Along with the picture, Amrita wrote, “Absolutely blown away by their humility, Radhika and Yash’s family were an absolute honour to document! Need I even say anything about that little stud muffin in the centre (Rocky jr. as he’s known to many) and that excited little doll in daddy’s arms?? Edible little teddies, them both. So grateful that I got to meet these two amazingly talented and beautiful, warm souls!”

On April 29, Radhika Pandit gave the audience a glimpse of her son from a photoshoot. In the photo that she shared, baby Ayra can be seen sitting next to her brother. “The moment all of u were waiting for.. Yes tomorrow, Junior turns 6 months!! He will be ready to greet u all.. are u guys ready for him!! (sic),” she wrote.