Yash and Radhika Pandit name their son Yatharv

Ever since the birth of their second child, their son, Sandalwood stars Yash and Radhika Pandit have aroused that curiosity among fans as to what their son’s name is. The couple used to address him as Junior in their posts and the fans too kept calling him as Yash Junior. There were rumours that the couple had named their son Ayush, but Radhika Pandit took to social media saying that it wasn’t the name and that they would be announcing the name shortly. The couple, today, took to social media to share the name to their friends, family and fans.

Yash posted a video where he said that their son is named Yatharv Yash. The name immediately became quite the sought after hashtag on social media. Friends and fans showered their love to their little one and congratulated the couple saying that they found the name quite rocking, just like the Rocking Star Yash himself.

Earlier Yash had said that he loved this time at home with his kids and how they brought out the inner child in him every moment that he spent with them. About his son, Yash had told us, “My son is very demanding. He doesn’t sleep till I sleep. Both Radhika and I have to sleep with him. Even if it is way past his bed time, he stays awake till we join him. And then, he wakes up at night and can be very loud when he wants to be.”