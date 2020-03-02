Yami Gautam criticised on Assamese Gamosa, she says it as “self-defence”

Yami Gautam was recently at the Guwahati airport this weekend where she received a warm welcome by her fans and media personnel. However, she was soon all over the news for apparently disrespecting Assamese religious sentiments. A video of the actress has been doing the rounds on the social media where we can see a fan trying to put an Assamese gamosa, a traditional scarf, around her neck, as a sign of welcome. However, the actress, who was caught off-guard with the act, pushed his hand away. Her assistants who were along with her asked the man to back off.

No sooner did the video became viral, Yami was criticised for ‘disrespecting’ the Assamese traditional garment and hurting sentiments.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Yami lent a clarification to her fans by saying that she didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments and she acted in pure self defence.

She wrote, ‘My reaction was simply self defense. As a woman, if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments but it’s very important to voice out a behavior, inappropriate in any manner’

She also added, ‘This is my third visit to Assam. I have always expressed my love towards Assamese culture & people. It’s insensitive to react to a single-sided story & spread hate. I am present here, in this beautiful state for an important event & shall always keep coming back .Peace & Respect’

Later, she shared her picture from Assam where she is seen wearing the gamosa eventually at the event she was attending there. She captioned the tweet as, ‘Thank you for this beautiful ‘Japi’ & ‘Gamosa’’Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami was last seen in ‘Bala’. The movie also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.