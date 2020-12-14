Yadgir district to launch second round of Mass Drug Administration with Triple Drug

Yadgir

The Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Services, Government of

Karnataka with support from Global Health Strategies and Project Concern International organized a virtual cum in-person media sensitization workshop to spotlight the Mass Drug

Administration round with triple drug therapy for elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis

commencing from December 15 th in Yadgir district. The main objective of this

workshop was to sensitize media representatives about LF and the importance of MDA in

eliminating the disease.

Filariasis is a disabling disease that is transmitted by mosquitoes. Usually acquired in childhood,

the infection damages the lymphatic system and if left untreated, causes abnormal enlargement

of body parts such as hydrocele (abnormal swelling of the scrotum) and lymphedema (swelling

in the limbs.

Dr. Ramesh K Kaulgud, Joint Director – National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme,

Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Services welcomed the media.Dr Nupur Roy, Additional Director, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,

Government of India, lauded the state government’s efforts to eliminate Filariasis and said “I

commend Karnataka for its commitment to eliminate Filariasis by 2021.