Xherdan Shaqiri excited about FIFA Club World Cup

Liverpool

Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri expressed his excitement over the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup clash against Monterrey. “It’s special because you play against totally different nations’ clubs, so it’s an amazing experience,” the club’s official website quoted Shaqiri as saying.

Shaqiri has already won the title once during his time with Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old player said they will do everything to win the trophy.

“You cannot always have this experience, it’s a long way to get there so we have to enjoy that too. I won it already with Bayern, it was amazing, and it’s also important for the club: a big trophy, an important trophy,” he said. “We will do everything to win. It’s going to be good – good weather, good teams so we have to enjoy it but also try to win it. It’s an opportunity to win it and to bring one more trophy back to Liverpool,” Shaqiri added.

Liverpool will take on Monterrey on December 18. Liverpool’s FIFA Club World Cup squad: Alisson, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Lonergan, Shaqiri, Robertson, Origi, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Williams.