Writing keeps Rakshit happy in lockdown

Turning lockdown blues into a creative outlet, is actor Rakshit Shetty who seems to have sorted out his lockdown plans. The actor, we hear, is busy channeling his inner writer during lockdown. In a recent interview made to an entertainment daily, the actor confesses to being busy writing the script for Punyakoti.

The actor has been busy writing and rewriting and cracking the plot and structure of the film. Rakshit added that he has already completed 40 pages and is enjoying the process of writing. “I am ready to lock myself until I finish the script of Punyakoti,” the daily quoted him.

Rakshit has has also taken up Hemanth M Rao’s next, Sapta Sagaradaache Yello apart from Richie and Punyakoti.