Writer Gavish Hiremath passes away

Koppal: Writer and theatre person Gavish Hiremath (74), who was suffering from kidney-related ailments, died at a hospital in Bengaluru. He is survived by his mother, wife, son, brothers and sisters. Family sources said that his last rites would be carried out at his native village of Bisarahalli in Koppal district.

Born on September 8, 1946 at Bisaralli village (now in Koppal district), Hiremath completed his primary education at his native place and high school education in Koppal town. He completed his degree in Dharwad and came in contact with well-known Kannada writers.