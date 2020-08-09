ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Working Very Hard On Myself: Vaani Kapoor

IBC Office August 9, 2020
0 36 Less than a minute

Actress Vaani Kapoor says she is working at busting fear. “I am working very hard on myself to not live in fear, and that (fear) is one thing that everybody needs to disown,” Vaani said.

She calls fear a roadblock. “Fear is our biggest enemy and it’s the biggest roadblock for all of us. So, I think that’s one thing we should all just disown,” she added.

On the work front, Vaani has a great lineup coming up. She will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in “Shamshera” and Akshay Kumar in “Bell Bottom”.

She also recently signed Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled next film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

August 9, 2020
48

Netravati river crosses danger mark, areas of Bantwal submerged

August 9, 2020
43

Health Minister B Sriramulu tests positive for coronavirus

August 9, 2020
94

Ashwathnarayan lashes out at Cong for ‘playing politics’ in tough times

August 9, 2020
52

Siddaramaiah tweets questions to Karjol, ministers on flood management

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker