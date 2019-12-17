Work on rail over bridge at Jakkur remains incomplete due to land acquisition issue

Seven years after it began, work on a rail overbridge (ROB) at Jakkur in north Bengaluru remains incomplete due to land acquisition issues. As a result, residents are forced to take long detours — up to 6km at times — to reach their destinations.

Residents blame the delay on BBMP and South Western Railway’s apathy and had staged a protest in August but to no avail. Known as a ‘bridge to nowhere’ among locals, the ROB connects Jakkur village to Yelahanka Main Road.

Those living in Shivanahalli, Telecom Layout, GKVK Layout and Surabhi Layout are the worst affected. Commuters, including children and the differently abled, are forced to take detours or negotiate a slushy alternative road.

Jakkur resident Umesh Babu Pillegowda said: “BBMP and SWR started the ROB work without acquiring properties and now we’re at the receiving end. Palike officials are asking us to negotiate with land owners, but it’s their responsibility. The ROB was initially supposed to have four lanes but a local politician wanted six lanes, which led to the land acquisition problems. The project would have been completed long ago if it remained a four-lane overbridge.”

SWR officials confirmed land acquisition hurdles have delayed the project, which started in 2012. There’s been no progress since 2014. “We will resume the work once BBMP hands over the land,” said an official.

A senior BBMP official said 38 properties need to be acquired for the project, of which six are pending. “Six owners are not ready to part with the land so we need to go for compulsory land acquisition. The process may take more than six months. The project will be completed in a few months after the entire land is acquired,” the official said.

SWR along with BBMP stopped the work midway after erecting pillars and beams. BBMP paid compensation to land losers about two years ago. “The civic agency doesn’t seem to be serious about finishing the project. Locals are paying a heavy price due to BBMP’s inaction,” rued Avinash Kudpaje, a techie from Jakkur.

On the other side of the railway track towards Sampigehalli, sprawling residential areas like Hegde Nagar have come up. HDFC International School set up by the bank also lies on one side of the railway track.

Long route to school: To reach the school (HDFC International) from areas like Jakkur and Metropolitan Housing Society Layout, one has to travel about 6km, going all the way to Kogilu Cross near Yelahanka and drive back on the other side of the railway track. Similarly, those living on the Sampigehalli side of the railway track have to cover a long distance to reach the highway or GKVK said a techie from Jakkur.