Work on installing statue of Jesus stopped

Ramanagara

The work that was going on at Kapala Betta in Kanakapura taluk in the district with regard to installation of Jesus Christ statue there has been halted for the present. Police personnel have been deployed to guard the hill.

Even before the district administration submitted its report on the said project, the government has transferred Kanakapura tahsildar, Anandayya. In his place, Varsha, tahsildar of Yalandur, has been transferred as per an order issued on Monday night. Anandaiah is yet to be shown his new place of posting. Varsha did not take over charge on Tuesday but Anandaiah did not attend office on December 31.

Under instructions from the government Anandaiah along with sub divisional officer Dakshayini, had visited the hill and conducted spot inspection. Report was expected to be submitted in a few days. In the meanwhile, the tahsildar has been transferred.

There have been claims that the government took harsh action against Anandaiah for being close to Congress legislator and former minister D K Shivakumar. BJP leaders like MLC Ravikumar, deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan and others had been vocally critical of Anandaiah on the issue.

After the visit by officials, the work on statue has been suspended. A few workers who were engaged in carving of stones have left the spot.