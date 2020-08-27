Won’t Accept Tipu Sultan As Noble Ruler: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP has distanced itself from the newly nominated party MLC AH Vishwanath’s comments, hailing the controversial 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, and said the remarks are personal and made in individual capacity.

The state BJP unit has also clarified that the party cannot and will not accept Tipu Sultan as a noble ruler.

The BJP is of the unanimous and considered view that Tipu Sultan is a “fanatic bigot” and his rule was “tyrannical”, he said.

History bears testimony that he killed thousands of Hindus in Kodagu district and Christians in Mangaluru in an attempt to establish Islamic rule, the BJP leader said.

On the controversy relating to plans to remove chapters on Tipu Sultan from school textbooks, he said, that was not the case, and that “we have to read about Tipu Sultan.”

Some party legislators had demanded that chapters from school textbooks glorifying Tipu Sultan must be dropped.

The BJP and other organisations have strongly opposed the ruler, calling the erstwhile Mysuru king a “religious bigot”.

AH Vishwanath, a former Congress minister, who had moved to the JD(S), defected to the BJP after rebelling against the then ruling coalition, along with several other legislators.